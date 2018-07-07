Storms could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds this afternoon

A cold front that brought strong storms and flooding rains across the metro Atlanta area Friday afternoon will likely produce more stormy weather Saturday afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said some storms could be severe Saturday afternoon.
Storms will be fairly widespread across north Georgia with the main impacts being frequent lightning, heavy rain and possibly strong wind gusts through the afternoon.
Monahan said rain rates could be up to one to two inches an hour.
Drier air will move in overnight.
Tracking downpours this afternoon across metro #ATL -- but drier air is moving in as we head toward the new week!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 7, 2018
I'm updating the forecast at 7:17am on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/VrRmiUFwm9
