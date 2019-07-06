Don't pack away the umbrellas! More rain is possible all weekend

Today is not the day to put those umbrellas away just yet.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says isolated showers have already formed northwest and southwest of metro Atlanta.
We’ll have a few more areas of rain and storms develop this afternoon. Deon isn't ruling out an isolated strong storm that could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
We'll be tracking the rain and storms that could impact your weekend plans, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Lunch plans look good for most but isolated storms will start to develop. Expect more storms after 2PM. pic.twitter.com/ngPkwBRJCw— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) July 6, 2019
Our weather pattern will not change much through next week. More rain and scattered storms can be expected for Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.
Highs will be near normal around 90° with the chance for afternoon storms, Monday through Friday.
It's July! Heat isn't going anywhere today. Heat indices will rise into the upper 90s to near 100°. Take it easy and grab some water to keep cool and hydrated. pic.twitter.com/1En4d1Gaet— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) July 6, 2019
