Don't fall for this! Officials warn of scam involving fines for missed jury duty

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is warning about a scam involving warrants for missed jury duty
Officials say some residents have gotten phone calls telling them they have a warrant out for missing jury duty and must pay a fine.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon spoke to one man who got a call but said he didn't fall for it.
Who officials think are behind the scam and what they are asking for, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
