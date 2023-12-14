Dog dies in DeKalb County house fire, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire officials are investigating a fire that left a dog dead.

Firefighters were called out to a house fire on Midvale Road on Wednesday night.

Fire officials said all residents in the home made it out safely.

However, they were searching for a dog and when they found the dog, it had died.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

