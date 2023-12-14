Dog dies in DeKalb County house fire, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire officials are investigating a fire that left a dog dead.
Firefighters were called out to a house fire on Midvale Road on Wednesday night.
Fire officials said all residents in the home made it out safely.
However, they were searching for a dog and when they found the dog, it had died.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
