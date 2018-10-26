Does your child hate shots? New flu mist can help protect them

ATLANTA - If your child doesn't do well with shots, doctors say this year's flu mist is a safe option.
The flu mist nasal spray is for children age 2 and up to adults age 49.
Dr. Andi Shane with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said the flu mist was off the market for two years, because it was not as effective as the flu shot.
There are 16 confirmed flu cases in Georgia right now.
There are 16 confirmed flu cases in Georgia right now.
While the CDC labeled flu activity in the state "minimal," we have more cases than surrounding states like Florida and Alabama.
