Do you want a pet? One shelter is filling up and needs your help

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Animal Shelter said it desperately needs people to adopt pets.
The shelter along Al Bishop Drive told Channel 2 Action News it is filling up near capacity.
Workers told Channel 2 Action News if the shelter fills up dogs that are not adopted or rescued will be put down.
They said people looking to adopt can check out their animals at "Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb" on Petfinder or Adopt-a-Pet.
