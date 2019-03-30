0 DISH Refuses to Carry WSB-TV as of March 31

ATLANTA - WSB-TV, the local ABC affiliate found on Channel 2 for DISH customers, today announced that, despite prolonged negotiations, it appears that DISH is unwilling to carry the station starting in the evening on March 31, 2019. As a result, WSB-TV will no longer be seen on DISH as of March 31, 2019.

“We are simply seeking a fair deal, which adequately values the award-winning news, sports, entertainment, weather and traffic programming that is paramount to our local viewers,” said Paul Briggs, WSB-TV’s Vice President of Content and Broadcast Operations. “In fact, we are asking for far less than what DISH pays for national networks like ESPN and USA, even though the ratings for those cable networks are far lower than those garnered by our local stations. More importantly, those national networks offer no local news, provide no information about local school closings, have no local employees and offer nowhere near the same high-quality, compelling programming that we provide."

[CLICK HERE for a list of FAQs]

The long-term agreement between WSB-TV and DISH expires at 7 p.m. on March 31, 2019, and DISH’s authority to carry WSB-TV expires at that time. WSB-TV cannot force DISH to strike a deal that keeps WSB-TV’s programming on DISH’s channel lineup after that deadline.

WSB-TV’s programming will remain available for viewers over the air, and this dispute will not affect customers of any other video provider.

“We have agreements with every other major cable and satellite distributor,” Briggs said. “In fact, our company has only rarely had a retransmission consent dispute. It is unfortunate that DISH does not value our highly rated station. Regardless, we will continue to offer the same high-quality programming as we always have, and we will continue to serve our community as we have done for decades.”

Call DISH at 1-800-333-3474, and demand that it keep carrying WSB-TV!

