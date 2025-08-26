Developer wants approval to build 220 townhomes in Pickens County

JASPER, Ga. — A Woodstock-based developer is working to get approval for a new townhome community in northwest Georgia.

Smith Douglas Homes is planning a townhome community with 220 units for Jasper, part of Pickens County.

The project’s proposal documents say the 220 townhomes will be located at 773 Fairview Road and will cover a collective 48.64 acres of land.

Should the project be approved by the Pickens County Board of Commissioners, construction is planned to start on Oct. 6.

The developer has also submitted an application for the location of the townhomes they’d like to build to be annexed into the City of Jasper. That request is currently under review.

According to information from the Jasper City Council, the development will be discussed on Sept. 23’s Planning Commission Meeting and again on Oct. 6 at a full council session.

