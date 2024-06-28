Detention officer accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate faces several charges

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the detention officer who was arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

On April 26, the NCSO Office of Professional Standards and Criminal Investigations Division received a report that Akina Martin was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate resident.

Following an initial investigation, Martin was arrested on June 21.

The NCSO said Martin has been charged with two counts of aggravated sodomy, improper sexual contact by an employee, two counts of sexual battery, providing tobacco to an inmate without authorization, and violating the oath of a public officer.

On Wednesday, the NCSO said that these actions have never been tolerated in the office.

“I want to make it clear that actions of this nature will not be, and have never been, tolerated within our office. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any deviation from these standards is dealt with swiftly and decisively,” said the sheriff’s office.

Martin was transferred to the Rockdale County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

