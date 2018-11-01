Deputy who survived shooting says slain officer 'never stopped fighting'

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A local deputy described a fight and shootout inside a house as they tried take a sovereign citizen into custody.
Officer Chase Maddox died in the shooting. The deputy that survived told Channel 2's Mark Winne, for the first time, Maddox fought to the end.
"I just asked God. I said, 'God, I know I’m hurt bad but I said I’m okay either way. If you take me on now, I know I’m gonna be with you for eternity,' I know that’s the best possible outcome," Deputy Ralph Sidwell “Sid” Callaway told Winne.
On Feb. 9, Callaway and Deputy Michael Corley went to a house to serve a failure to appear warrant on Tierre Guthrie for a truck parking issue. They didn't see a criminal record for him so they decided they wouldn't take him to jail if he'd agree to go pay what he owes but he wouldn't have it.
He said he called for backup. Maddox arrived and Callaway told Gutherie he was under arrest. Callaway said Gutherie bashed his head, badly.
"He hit me with his gun, so he already had his gun in his back waistband," he said.
Maddox died after he was shot three times. Corley was shot but survived the attack.
What Callaway said about Maddox and how he never stopped fighting, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
