Deputy resigns amid investigation into kilos of cocaine missing from evidence

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A local law enforcement officer working for a federal task force is now off the job, accused of stealing a large amount of drugs from evidence.
Sources told Channel 2 Action News veteran deputy, Antoine Riggins, resigned from the force last week as investigators began questioning him about two kilograms of cocaine that never made it to evidence at the jail. No criminal charges have been filed, but they are expected within days.
Authorities are trying to figure out how many people might be involved.
Riggins has been with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office since 2004, assigned to the federal task force for two years.
