Deputy killed outside laundromat had dreams of joining FBI, family says

Channel 2 Action News is hearing from the grieving family of a DeKalb County sheriff's deputy who was killed in a crash.
Ean Wells, 32, died when a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into him. Investigators said Wells had worked a double and was in the parking lot of a laundromat.
Family members said Wells had dreams of joining the FBI, having already passed the physical test and was getting ready to take a written test when the crash happened.
Wells died three months after the accident.
The void he's left in his family, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
