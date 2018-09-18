  • Deputy killed outside laundromat had dreams of joining FBI, family says

    By: Michael Seiden

    Channel 2 Action News is hearing from the grieving family of a DeKalb County sheriff's deputy who was killed in a crash.

    Ean Wells, 32, died when a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into him. Investigators said Wells had worked a double and was in the parking lot of a laundromat. 

    Family members said Wells had dreams of joining the FBI, having already passed the physical test and was getting ready to take a written test when the crash happened. 

    Wells died three months after the accident.

