Deputies, wardens searching for man who went underwater at Georgia lake and didn’t resurface

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia wardens are searching for a man who vanished on Lake Hartwell Tuesday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they were notified of a possible drowning near the Paynes Creek Campground on Oct. 10 around 4:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police arrest mother of suspect accused of beating, starving woman to death in “house of horrors”
- 2 women found alive after plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
- Video shows Ga. commissioner who claimed to be drugged had 5 drinks at metro Atlanta bar, police say
Witnesses said a 54-year-old man attempted to recover his boat after it drifted away due to strong winds. The man began to struggle, went under and didn’t resurface.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Game wardens along with Hart County deputies area currently searching for the man with boat-mounted sonar.
The victim’s identity has not been released pending recovery of the body and notification of his family.
©2023 Cox Media Group