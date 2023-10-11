Deputies, wardens searching for man who went underwater at Georgia lake and didn’t resurface

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia wardens are searching for a man who vanished on Lake Hartwell Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they were notified of a possible drowning near the Paynes Creek Campground on Oct. 10 around 4:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses said a 54-year-old man attempted to recover his boat after it drifted away due to strong winds. The man began to struggle, went under and didn’t resurface.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Game wardens along with Hart County deputies area currently searching for the man with boat-mounted sonar.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending recovery of the body and notification of his family.

Plan your perfect escape: Leaves, waterfalls, and wineries in North Georgia

©2023 Cox Media Group