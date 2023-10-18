Deputies want to identify man who robbed Hall County gas station

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who robbed a Murrayville gas station food mart late Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man robbed the Texaco Food Mart on Thompson Bridge Road just a few minutes before midnight Wednesday.

When deputies arrived at the store, a clerk told them a man pulled a handgun on her and demanded money.

The clerk, who was in the process of closing the store for the night, said she turned over the cash bag to the man.

He then left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a young white man with dark eyes.

He was dressed in all-black clothing, stands approximately 5′ 8″ tall, and weighs an estimated 175 lbs.

The store clerk was not injured.

If you have information about this crime please contact Investigator Shaw at 770-297-4686 or email emshaw@hallcounty.org.

