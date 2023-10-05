Deputies spot smoke coming from jail. Inmates used their jumpsuits to start a fire

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — Things got pretty smoky at one Georgia jail after inmates allegedly used their jumpsuits to start a fire.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday at 6:07 p.m., they were notified of a possible fire in one of the inmate housing units.

Firefighters were called after a large amount of smoke was confirmed. Authorities evacuated the jail.

Once jail staff went inside, they learned that inmate uniforms were slowly burning on the floor, and the fire was put out.

The investigation revealed that inmates damaged a light fixture to start a fire, which deputies said they used to set the jumpsuits aflame.

Jason Cofield and Travis Preston Shelnutt have both been charged with arson in the first degree, criminal damage in the first degree, interference with government property, and rioting in a penal institute.

Michael Dennis Cornett and Edward Anthony Facile are both charged with riot in a penal institute.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

