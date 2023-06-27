Deputies searching for suspects who shot fireworks out of car at victims walking by

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a group of people who shot fireworks out of a car at a person walking down the street in Coweta County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident happened on June 22 around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said a black or dark blue Nissan Altima with three people inside drove down Greentop Road shooting off fireworks at the victim.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Look up, Georgia! Air Force conducting flyover today to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling
- Customers thought they were driving off with new cars. Police say employees took their money instead
- Mother dies after stepping onto ant hill in Gwinnett County
The victim was able to describe one of the passengers as a young man with shaggy hair.
The vehicle drove away, but then came back and shot more fireworks at the victim.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The Nissan had a Tennessee license plate and a silver chrome accent across the trunk.
Any information about the vehicle or the suspects, in this case, is asked to contact Inv. Claycomb at 770-253-1502 x8256.
©2022 Cox Media Group