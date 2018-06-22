Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old.
Deputies believe Haylee Churchill ran away from home earlier this week.
Churchill was last seen at her home in Douglas County on Wednesday.
She is 5'4'', approximately 135 lbs with brownish red hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Inv. Christy Clark at 678-486-1274.
