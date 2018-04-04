  • Deputies say they had no choice but to open fire on suspect

    Updated:

    PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County.

    Police told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that one person has been taken to a nearby hospital. 

    The shooting happened along Roberts Quarters Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The road was closed while detectives investigated. 

    Authorities said they were called out to the scene because of an argument. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said the suspect was waving a gun around at someone else and still had a weapon out as they approached.

    That’s when deputies said they had no choice but to open fire. 

    The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said no deputies were injured in the incident. 

    As for the suspect, he was taken into surgery at a nearby hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies say they had no choice but to open fire on suspect

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch 'Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.' RIGHT NOW on Channel 2

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bernice King reflects on her father's legacy on 50th anniversary of MLK's death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child reported missing found dead less than 1 hour later

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crowds gather at motel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed 50 years ago