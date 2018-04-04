Deputies say they had no choice but to open fire on suspect

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County.
Police told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that one person has been taken to a nearby hospital.
The shooting happened along Roberts Quarters Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The road was closed while detectives investigated.
Authorities said they were called out to the scene because of an argument. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said the suspect was waving a gun around at someone else and still had a weapon out as they approached.
That’s when deputies said they had no choice but to open fire.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said no deputies were injured in the incident.
As for the suspect, he was taken into surgery at a nearby hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}