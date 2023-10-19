Deputies recover stolen truck, but not in the condition the owner had hoped

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a stolen truck on Thursday.

Unfortunately, it was recovered from a pond.

Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle call at the Circle K store on Thomaston Road in Macon.

They located the stolen truck in a pond off Columbus Road.

The partially submerged and unoccupied truck was pulled out of the water by a tow truck.

There was no word released by the sheriff’s office about any potential suspects in the crime.

The sheriff’s office reminds citizens to roll up their windows and lock their vehicles when they leave the vehicle, and to never leave valuables in plain sight.

