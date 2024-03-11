Deputies recover $18,000 ATV stolen out of Haralson County, police searching for suspect

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect connected to a theft.

On Feb. 1, deputies responded to Matt Dillon Road in the Buchanan Area, about a stolen Polaris Ranger.

The 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000, valued at $18,000, was turned over to the sheriff’s office investigators.

On Mar. 7, the Cartersville Police Department assisted Haralson County investigators in a follow-up on the case at a location in Bartow County.

During that follow-up, they made a felony arrest that was unrelated to the theft.

However, they were able to develop a new lead that led them to a different location in Kingston.

When investigators arrived at that address, the Polaris was sitting in plain view. Bartow County Sheriff’s Office was notified and the Polaris was checked.

Even though the primary VIN had been removed, investigators were still able to verify it as the one stolen from Haralson County and it was recovered.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication by our Criminal Investigation Division in this theft investigation,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “It is always a good day when we can recover stolen property for the citizens of Haralson County and return that property back to them. A great way to be proactive is to make sure you have serial numbers and VIN numbers on any item that would be the target in a theft. We have a much higher chance of recovering property when we have these specific identifiers.

Deputies said a felony warrant has been issued for Patrick Ray Brown, originally from Bartow County, for Felony Theft by Taking.

If you know his whereabouts, deputies ask that you call 911 or contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.

