0 Deputies out in full force making sure drivers don't speed past stopped school buses

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Students in Paulding County go Back 2 School Tuesday and sheriff deputies want drivers to be school bus aware.

The county has 33,000 students and 33 schools and sheriff deputies said drivers speeding past stopped school buses with their stop sign arms extended is still a problem.

Deputies said they will be on the lookout for anyone who speeds past a stopped school bus.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to one local mother who said she sees the violation too often.

“I would almost be like, ‘Why aren’t you stopping?’ It doesn’t make sense to me that people don’t stop so I rather have a lot more cops out here so people actually stop,” Brook Burrell said.

“When you see a school bus and the amber and red lights illuminate, and the red stop sign comes out, you want to make sure you stop in both directions, otherwise you could be ticketed,” said Paulding County Sgt. Ashley Henson.

"I would almost be like, why aren’t you stopping?!"

It's BACK TO SCHOOL in Paulding County and sheriff deputies will be out in force, making sure drivers don't speed past stopped school buses.

