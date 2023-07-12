Deputies in one Georgia county will see $6K pay raise

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia board of county commissioners voted to approve big pay raises for county deputies.

Troup County officials greenlit a $6,000 salary increase for all of their deputies that will start in September, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Troup County deputy marshals, certified firefighters and certified 911 personnel will also get pay increases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies, corrections officers, marshals, firefighters and other 911 staff aren’t alone in the share of wage boosts.

Officials said they’d also be giving $4,500 raises to staff at the county jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to the flat amounts for their yearly salaries, staff will still receive normal cost of living increases in line with the most recent budget allocations, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are certainly grateful to the Board of Commissioners, County Manager Eric Mosley and Chief Financial Officer Sonya Conroy for their hard and dedication to ensuring we are able to provide the best public safety to the people of Troup County,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

The Hicks family is brought to tears after receiving a total room makeover (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group