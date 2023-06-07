Deputies arrest naked man after woman accuses him of sexual assault as they walked from GA to SC

OCONEE COUNTY, SC — A man walking from Atlanta to Greenville, South Carolina has been arrested and is facing sex charges after deputies say he assaulted a woman.

Taylor Judson Hutcherson was walking with a woman northbound on Interstate 85 towards South Carolina on Sunday, June 4.

According to their investigation, deputies said the victim told them the pair stopped at a convenience store in Oconee County to get food and water around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

After purchasing their items, which included a bottle of wine, they walked back towards I-85 and set up a camp in some woods next to a business close to the Interstate.

The victim told deputies Hutcherson inappropriately touched her sexually.

She also said Hutcherson picked up a stick and tried to hit her with it.

She told deputies she ran to the nearby business and called law enforcement.

Deputies made contact with Hutcherson, who was naked, walking around, and yelling at the time they found him.

A deputy believed Hutcherson to be belligerent and under the influence of alcohol.

Paramedics performed a health check on both the victim and Hutcherson.

The victim was taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Hutcherson was issued tickets for public disorderly conduct and third-degree assault and battery.

According to arrest warrants for indecent exposure and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, Hutcherson exposed himself in a public place within full view of a heavily traveled highway.

Hutcherson is also accused of using force and/or coercion to commit sexual battery against the victim.

He remains in jail on a $36,345 bond.

