Deputies arrest escaped Georgia inmate who was on the run for weeks

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who escaped a work detail earlier this month in Haralson County has been captured.
Michael Kirk Chappell walked off a special detail in Tallapoosa, Georgia at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.
Deputies searched for Chappell with assistance from K-9 officers and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter but were not able to locate him.
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, June 25 that Chappell was arrested in another county.
They have not yet released the circumstances surrounding his arrest.
