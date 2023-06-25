Local

Deputies arrest escaped Georgia inmate who was on the run for weeks

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Michael Kirk Chappell, Haralson County Sheriff's Office

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who escaped a work detail earlier this month in Haralson County has been captured.

Michael Kirk Chappell walked off a special detail in Tallapoosa, Georgia at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Deputies searched for Chappell with assistance from K-9 officers and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter but were not able to locate him.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, June 25 that Chappell was arrested in another county.

They have not yet released the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

