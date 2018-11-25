Dense fog clears but expect rain showers to move in Sunday

The sun is starting to peak through the clouds after this morning's widespread dense fog, but the dry weather won't be sticking around all day Sunday.
"As we move into tonight, a cold front moves in spreading scattered rain showers across north Georgia later tonight into early tomorrow morning," said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
We'll be tracking when the rain will reach your neighborhood on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
We'll end up in the 50s to around 60 degrees today -- with rain moving back into north Georgia tonight as a cold front approaches!@KatieWallsWSB is updating the rain timeline + the MUCH colder air tomorrow -- at 6 & 11 on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/D2RGsw6aHd— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 25, 2018
Most of north Georgia woke up to some intense fog with ares having visibility under a quarter mile for much of the morning. A dense fog advisory expired at 11 a.m.
Our camera in Braselton is between the dense fog below and high clouds above -- pretty cool shot! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zkSeVRKDRV— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 25, 2018
After the rain moves out, the highs for Monday will stay in the mid-40s with wind gusts of 20 mph possible, according to Monahan.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also see highs in the 40s before it warms back up Thursday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}