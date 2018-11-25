  • Dense fog clears but expect rain showers to move in Sunday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    The sun is starting to peak through the clouds after this morning's widespread dense fog, but the dry weather won't be sticking around all day Sunday.

    "As we move into tonight, a cold front moves in spreading scattered rain showers across north Georgia later tonight into early tomorrow morning," said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

    Most of north Georgia woke up to some intense fog with ares having visibility under a quarter mile for much of the morning. A dense fog advisory expired at 11 a.m.

    After the rain moves out, the highs for Monday will stay in the mid-40s with wind gusts of 20 mph possible, according to Monahan. 

    Tuesday and Wednesday will also see highs in the 40s before it warms back up Thursday.

