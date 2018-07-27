Democratic nominee for Ga. governor Stacey Abrams announces statewide jobs tour

ATLANTA - Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams announced a statewide jobs tour to highlight her 'Jobs for Georgia' in Atlanta Friday.
Friday marked the first time Abrams has spoken publicly since Republican nominee Brian Kemp won last week's runoff against Casey Cagle.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot was at a press conference where Abrams touted her plan to help small businesses in Georgia and to help prosperity reach all sections of Georgia.
"In the state of Georgia, we've had an extraordinary opportunity in the last few years, and we have made good progress," Abrams said to a group of reporters, "But that progress has not reached every community and not every family has been able to take advantage of what has happened in the state of Georgia."
Abrams faces off against Republican nominee Brian Kemp in the general election in November.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is holding a news conference right now to talk about her plan to help small businesses in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/IynWD08S49— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 27, 2018
