ATLANTA - With the potential for snow in the forecast for later this week, Delta Air Lines is warning that the wintry weather could disrupt flights at its Atlanta hub.
Atlanta-based Delta says the weather could disrupt flights Tuesday and Wednesday in Atlanta, where the airline operates its largest hub.
Delta is allowing travelers with flights booked to, from or through Atlanta for January 29 or 30 to make a change to their travel plans without paying a change fee.
As Atlanta prepares for the Super Bowl next weekend, the National Weather Service says storm accumulations up to 2 inches are possibleduring a winter storm watch from late Monday night to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
But Atlanta isn’t the only place where flights could be disrupted by winter storms. Delta has also issued advisories for those with flights booked to, from or through Chicago and the upper Midwest.
