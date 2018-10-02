Delta flight evacuated after tire fire at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (AP)— Authorities say a Delta Air Lines flight was evacuated after a fire broke out in the plane's wheel well on the taxiway at JFK Airport.
The Port Authority says there were no reports of injuries and the fire was extinguished just after 7 p.m. Monday.
Mon., 10/1, JFK Airport; Delta aircraft aborted take off, reported gear fire. Port Authority Police Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Unit on scene. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #PAPD #JFKAIRPORT pic.twitter.com/R1dBpwihcM— Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) October 2, 2018
A statement from Delta says flight 420 aborted a takeoff following an airspeed warning indication and while it was taxiing back to the gate the breaks overheated.
Drama at JFK as a Delta aircraft aborts takeoff citing a gear fire. #PAPD Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Unit evacuated all on board and extinguished fire. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #PAPD #ARFF #JFKAIRPORT pic.twitter.com/rfySieQNnK— Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) October 2, 2018
The Port Authority says there were no flight disruptions.
Mon., 10/1, JFK Airport; #PAPD ARFF Units evacuating passengers from a Delta aircraft that aborted its takeoff citing a gear fire. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #PAPD #ARFF #jfkairport pic.twitter.com/5V8JS0xyio— Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) October 2, 2018
#PAPD ARFF officer inspects destroyed gear on Delta aircraft. At the same time as the JFK Delta fire a Delta Airbus 319, that just departed Laguardia, made an emergency landing at JFK with a possible bird strike. PAPD ARFF had to split ARFF response. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #ARFF pic.twitter.com/WbdLbeqhep— Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) October 2, 2018
