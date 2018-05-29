Delta debuts designer uniforms in new colors, high-tech material

ATLANTA - The next time you fly Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, you'll see a new look on employees. Delta debuted snazzy new designer uniforms this week.
The airline worked with famed designer Zac Posen and consulted employees to create the uniforms, a project that took three years.
After 30 years of wearing standard red and blue uniforms, employees will wear a brand new color palette. Delta has debuted the new slate of colors "passport plum," "cruising cardinal," "groundspeed graphite," "traveling thistle" and "skyline slate."
The garments are also made out of special high-tech materials that are wrinkle and stain resistant, deodorizing and windproof.
The airline worked with another Atlanta-based company, Spanks, on the uniforms' design and construction.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi spoke with airline employees about how they like their new look.
TRENDING STORIES:
"I love the style, the comfort. I love the colors," Delta employee Phillis Byrdcrute told Choi. "When mine arrived at home, everything I put on, I’m just excited, I’m excited about it."
Delta says the new uniforms will set its employees apart by boosting their morale.
To introduce the line, the company staged an employee fashion show at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The airline rolled out the new fashions from coast to coast Tuesday, starting on a flight from Singapore to Tokyo.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}