Delta Air Lines hiring 12,000 employees through 2020

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines is hiring 12,000 people through 2020, according to CEO Ed Bastian.
"We are hiring pilots, we're hiring flight attendants, we're hiring ground staff, we're hiring in all categories of the company," Bastian said in an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box. "We're in the process of hiring 6,000 people this year and at least a like amount next year."
Much of the hiring is aimed at replacing employees who are retiring, while the Atlanta-based airline is also working to keep up with growing volumes of passengers flying on its planes.
During a conference call on the company's financial results Thursday, Bastian said half to two-thirds of the 6,000 hires a year are to replace workers who are retiring, while the company will also have some growth.
Bastian also said the company would be hiring earlier in the year and continue through the year.
This article was written by Kelli Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
