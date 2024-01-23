Delta adds additional flights to Augusta for The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Delta Airlines is adding more flights to Augusta Regional Airport this year to make traveling to the Masters a whole lot easier.
These additional flights will double Delta’s amount of seats, up significantly compared to 2023.
New routes will be offered from Washington D.C., Boston, Austin, New York (JFK), Palm Beach and Orlando.
Delta will continue to have flights from LaGuardia and Detroit to Augusta and add more flights from Atlanta, according to a news release.
The tournament will run from April 8-14 at Augusta National Golf Club.
Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters Tournament.
