DeKalb County police raising money for detective's cancer treatment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are raising money for a detective who needs more cancer treatment.
Detective Darrel Price began treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma two years ago but it has returned and spread.
During a lab appointment, Detective Price sustained severe nerve damage in his dominant arm.
He cannot work and is out of "paid time off."
Police set up a GoFundMe page to help him.
You can donate, by clicking here.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}