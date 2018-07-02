  • DeKalb County police raising money for detective's cancer treatment

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are raising money for a detective who needs more cancer treatment.     

    Detective Darrel Price began treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma two years ago but it has returned and spread.

    During a lab appointment, Detective Price sustained severe nerve damage in his dominant arm.

    He cannot work and is out of "paid time off."

    Police set up a GoFundMe page to help him.

    You can donate, by clicking here

