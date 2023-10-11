‘You ran my baby down:’ DeKalb family watched phone die while looking for teen killed in hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County family is recalling the terrifying moments they searched for a 17-year-old boy only to find him dead.

Jalen Brown’s body was found on Hillandale Drive near Panola Road last week.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Brown’s mother, who says she tracked her son’s phone and watched the battery slowly die while they searched for him.

She has a strong message for the driver who hit her teenage son and drove off, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

His family believes he was either on his way to work or coming back home when he was hit.

