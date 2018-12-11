Woman says criminals posed as county officials, stole her priceless jewelry

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is out a lifetime of jewelry and money. Now, she has a warning about people posing as water department employees.
Lavonia Rodgers told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona that by the time she was on to them, it was too late.
Rodgers said a man and a woman came to her Tucker house on Dec. 6 and told her they needed to check the water pressure inside her home because of a frozen pipe in the neighborhood. She let them in.
“She said I had to go in the kitchen with her. She couldn’t be in there by herself,” Rodgers said.
The woman ran the faucet and meanwhile, the man rummaged through her home.
“My entire jewelry box was just dumped empty. Wedding rings, anniversary rings,” Rodgers said.
Money and other sentimental pieces – all gone.
“There’s no value could be put on it,” Rodgers said.
