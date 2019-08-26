Woman wakes up to dozens of bullets flying through her condo

A woman said she and her family woke up Monday morning to someone firing gunshots into their condo in DeKalb County.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach counted dozens of bullet holes in the family's condo off Fairington Ridge Circle in Lithonia.
Gehlbach said he has never seen a place shot up this badly before.
LIVE ON CHANNEL 2 AT NOON: The woman takes us through the terrifying moments and her reaction when the shooting started.
Bullet holes could be seen in the walls, ceiling and through the living room and bedroom furniture.
The woman told Gehlbach that she and her family weren't injured, but one shot barely missed where she was sleeping.
