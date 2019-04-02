Woman taken to hospital, suspect in custody after DeKalb shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in DeKalb County.
According to police, a woman was shot in the 1700 block of Atherton Drive, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody at a Chevron gas station on Glenwood Road near I-285.
We have a reporter and photographer talking to police about what led to the shooting for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital, and her condition is not known.
