  • Woman taken to hospital, suspect in custody after DeKalb shooting

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in DeKalb County.

    According to police, a woman was shot in the 1700 block of Atherton Drive, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody at a Chevron gas station on Glenwood Road near I-285.  

    The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital, and her condition is not known.

