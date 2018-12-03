Woman says driver opened fire on her car as she drove down road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local woman told Channel 2 Action News that she was driving down the road in DeKalb County when someone began shooting at her from another car.
The woman gave Channel 2’s Matt Johnson pictures of the bullet holes in the side of her car.
The woman, asking not to be identified, said she is thankful she was not hit.
She told Johnson that she can't think of anything she did that would lead to violence.
"As I was about to turn, I heard two very loud pops. I've never been shot at but as soon as I heard it, I knew exactly what it was," the woman said.
The woman details what she saw moments after hearing the shots that could help catch the suspects, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}