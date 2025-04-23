Woman charged with concealing death after teen’s body found in her DeKalb apartment

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a teenage girl found in a Doraville apartment earlier this month.

According to a police report, Angelina Vargas-Lagunes, 16, was staying at a friend’s apartment on Winters Park Drive when another woman who lived at the home found her unresponsive on the couch. She was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Police identified Anika Corpuz, 46, as the woman allowing Vargas-Lagunes to stay with her.

When police spoke with Corpuz, they saw her get into a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex. When they searched her, they found a “crystallized rock substance” that was later identified as methamphetamine. She told police she had just given the person in the car $90 for it.

Corpuz is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of concealing a death and possession of methamphetamine.

She had outstanding warrants in three other jurisdictions. She was wanted in Cherokee County for a probation violation on a drug offense, in Sandy Springs for failure to appear for disorderly conduct and in DeKalb County for theft by shoplifting.

Investigators found two white drug tablets labeled TEVA 5517 near Vargas-Lagunes’ body.

Pedro Zalazar-Chilel has since been charged with malice murder, concealing a body, providing alcohol to a minor and other drug charges.

