Winning $500k lottery ticket sold in metro Atlanta area

It's one lucky day for a lottery player in the metro Atlanta area.
A Chevron in Decatur sold a winning Fantasy Five ticket worth $529,478 for the June 11 drawing.
The winning numbers from the June 11 drawing were: 7-12-13-22-37.
The lucky ticket was purchased the Chevron located at 4223 Covington Highway.
