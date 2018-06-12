  • Winning $500k lottery ticket sold in metro Atlanta area

    It's one lucky day for a lottery player in the metro Atlanta area. 

    A Chevron in Decatur sold a winning Fantasy Five ticket worth $529,478 for the June 11 drawing.

    The winning numbers from the June 11 drawing were: 7-12-13-22-37.

    The lucky ticket was purchased the Chevron located at 4223 Covington Highway.

