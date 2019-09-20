Wife heartbroken over husband's burial after cemetery refuses to honor purchase

DECATUR, Ga. - More than two years after her husband died, a woman said her husband's remains still aren't buried where they are supposed to be -- and his plot isn't marked.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon spoke to Patsy Summerour, who has documents to prove she and her husband paid for spots in a mausoleum at a Decatur cemetery decades ago.
When her husband died in 2017, Summerour said the Washington Memorial Gardens Cemetery would not honor the documents and instead offered the couple plots in the ground.
Now, two years after her husband's death, Summerour said the cemetery has not provided a grave marker on her husband's plot.
"I trusted these people," Summerour said. "I trusted that nobody's going to cheat the dead."
