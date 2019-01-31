  • Water main break shoots water into sky, freezing everything at apartment complex

    By: Lauren Pozen

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents at a DeKalb County say water has been shooting up in the air for over a day due to a water main break -- and it's freezing everything it touches.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen learned the water main break happened Wednesday morning at the Decatur complex and water is now shooting more than three stories high.

    As temperatures hovered around freezing, many of the bushes and grass were covered in ice.

    People who live there told Pozen they have tried calling to get the pipe repaired, but it hasn't happened yet.

