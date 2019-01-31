Water main break shoots water into sky, freezing everything at apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents at a DeKalb County say water has been shooting up in the air for over a day due to a water main break -- and it's freezing everything it touches.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen learned the water main break happened Wednesday morning at the Decatur complex and water is now shooting more than three stories high.
As temperatures hovered around freezing, many of the bushes and grass were covered in ice.
People who live there told Pozen they have tried calling to get the pipe repaired, but it hasn't happened yet.
We're learning what the hold up is and why it's not as easy as we may think, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Residents at this Decatur condominiums say water has been bursting up like this since yesterday. Im working to get answers why this happened and what’s being done to stop it. Ground is extremely slick and icy. pic.twitter.com/uYuSimzkn9— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) January 31, 2019
This shows you how cold it is this morning. A water main break in front of an apartment complex in Decatur. Water and ice everywhere. Stay tuned to @LaurenPozenWSB and @wsbtv for more updates. pic.twitter.com/Cy2siUK4NS— David LaVecchia (@WSBCameramanATL) January 31, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}