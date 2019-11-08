  • Water main break floods DeKalb County neighborhood

    By: Lauren Pozen , Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A broken water main is flooding a DeKalb County neighborhood Friday morning.

    Authorities have not said what caused the break at the corner of Comanche Drive and Brockett Road. The stop sign for that intersection is on the ground.

    Water is quickly flooding both roads in the Tucker area. The area is a mix of residences and businesses just north of Lawrenceville Highway.

    Crews are on scene working to stop the flow of water. 

