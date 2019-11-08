Water main break floods DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A broken water main is flooding a DeKalb County neighborhood Friday morning.
Authorities have not said what caused the break at the corner of Comanche Drive and Brockett Road. The stop sign for that intersection is on the ground.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is on the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Water is quickly flooding both roads in the Tucker area. The area is a mix of residences and businesses just north of Lawrenceville Highway.
Crews are on scene working to stop the flow of water.
People are waking up to water pouring out on the streets after a water main break in DeKalb County. This is on Comanche Drive and Brockett Road. pic.twitter.com/Dtb0Vzx0Ln— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 8, 2019
Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this article.
