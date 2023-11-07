Voters turn out to the polls for local races in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Many voters in Dekalb County said they waited less than five minutes to cast their ballots at nearly 200 precincts across the county.

On Election Day, Channel 2 Action News stopped at several precincts, including two in Dunwoody, where our crews spoke with voters.

“To me, this is the opportunity we have to really stand up for what we believe,” Tamsir Samv, who voted at the Dunwoody library, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden. “Instead of sitting home and complaining, this is the time to come out and do your part.”

With no presidential or midterm election on the ballots, municipal and county races were the focus.

Voters showed up to pick mayors and council members.

DeKalb County voters are also deciding whether to extend two one-cent sales taxes.

A spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the county was still trying to determine voter turnout for election day, but during the three weeks of in-person early voting, about 2 percent of residents had voted.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there were no reports of significant problems at voting locations across Dekalb County.

