Video shows terrifying moments man held women at gunpoint at cellphone store

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Terrifying moments were caught on camera when a man held two women at gunpoint and cleared out a local cell phone store.

    The armed man, wearing a yellow vest, grabbed one of the women by her neck and forced her to the floor while robbing a Sprint store on Fairington Drive in Lithonia.

    The owner of the DeKalb County store gave Channel 2 Action News surveillance video of the attack, which happened Thursday night. He said the violent man asked about getting service around 8:30 p.m. before he whipped out his weapon.

    The video shows a man grabbing the employee, then dragging her to the back room. Both women are OK.

    The store owner is offering a $5,000 reward to catch the criminal.

