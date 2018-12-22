Video shows terrifying moments man held women at gunpoint at cellphone store

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Terrifying moments were caught on camera when a man held two women at gunpoint and cleared out a local cell phone store.
The armed man, wearing a yellow vest, grabbed one of the women by her neck and forced her to the floor while robbing a Sprint store on Fairington Drive in Lithonia.
The owner of the DeKalb County store gave Channel 2 Action News surveillance video of the attack, which happened Thursday night. He said the violent man asked about getting service around 8:30 p.m. before he whipped out his weapon.
The video shows a man grabbing the employee, then dragging her to the back room. Both women are OK.
The store owner is offering a $5,000 reward to catch the criminal.
