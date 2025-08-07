Video shows teen accused of threatening officer, pointing gun at grandmother, grandson

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was arrested following a police chase and crash that shut down an interstate, raising questions about why he was on the streets despite previous serious run-ins with the law.

In June, Ahmad Sulaiman was involved in a frightening encounter at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, where police said he circled an officer, threatened to fight and shoot him, and later pointed a gun at a student.

Despite being stopped by DeKalb police after the college incident, it is unclear whether Sulaiman was arrested at that time.

Less than a month later, Sulaiman was accused of pointing a gun at customers at a McDonald’s, stealing a car, and leading police on a chase during which he shot at officers.

The chase ended when police used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, leading to Sulaiman’s arrest.

Sulaiman appeared expressionless in court, except when the judge mentioned the gun-pointing accusation.

He is now facing charges related to the McDonald’s incident and the police chase, and is being held without bond.

The college told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that their officers did not arrest Sulaiman initially because they focused on de-escalation, and he drove off before they could take further action.

