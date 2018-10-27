  • Video shows 12-year-old being assaulted by another student at school, mother says

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    LITHONIA, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained shocking cellphone video that shows an eighth grader continuously assaulting a 12-year-old boy at Lithonia Middle School.

    The boy’s mother told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that she wants to know why no adults stepped in to help the boy. 

    “As I see the video, I was just completely crushed,” the boy’s mother said, asking not to be identified. 

    How the school district is responding to the incident, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories