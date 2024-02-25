Uber driver, 17-year-old passenger hurt after driving into shooting on DeKalb road, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were shot in an Uber when officials say stray bullets struck them.

DeKalb County police said on Sunday at 12:19 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Glenwood Road.

When officers arrived, they located a 31-year-old and a 17-year-old who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the investigation, the 31-year-old victim was an Uber driver who was driving the 17-year-old and two of her friends. When they were on Emerald Falls Drive, officials said the vehicle was caught in the crossfire of two suspects shooting at each other.

Authorities have not identified the suspects shooting at each other.

No other injuries were reported.

Police confirmed that no one had been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

