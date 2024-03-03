Two injured after vehicle hits tree in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident that occurred Sunday morning in DeKalb County.
Just after 4 a.m., DeKalb County police were called to a vehicle accident on Rockland Road at Turner Hill Road.
When officers arrived, they found a single-vehicle accident where the vehicle reportedly left the roadway before hitting a tree.
Officials said the driver, a 29-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle and had life-threatening injuries. According to police, a 22-year-old woman passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.
Both were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Their identities were not released.
The crash remains under investigation.
