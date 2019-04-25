Troopers surround crashed car along I-20, backing up traffic

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have a car surrounded on Interstate 20 Eastbound at Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County, causing a traffic back up during the busy rush hour.
Multiple lanes of the interstate are blocked as police investigate the situation.
#TRAVELADVISORY DeKalb Co: Police Activity...I-20/wb at Flat Shoals (Exit 63). Multiple left lanes blocked. Heavy delays. Use Memorial Dr as an alternate. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/rSDr3uVyUi— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 25, 2019
NewsChopper 2 is over the scene and shows several Georgia State Patrol cruisers surrounding a white car with extensive front end damage.
Shortly before 5 p.m., crews had cleared the damage off the interstate and reopened the closed lanes, but the traffic back up continued.
We are working with GSP to find out what caused the crash.
Everything off to the right now 20 wb at a Flat Shoals. Still some delays yet to clear that stretch back to Candler Rd. pic.twitter.com/zjNPfQOvF6— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) April 25, 2019
