  • Troopers surround crashed car along I-20, backing up traffic

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have a car surrounded on Interstate 20 Eastbound at Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County, causing a traffic back up during the busy rush hour. 

    Multiple lanes of the interstate are blocked as police investigate the situation. 

    NewsChopper 2 is over the scene and shows several Georgia State Patrol cruisers surrounding a white car with extensive front end damage.

    Shortly before 5 p.m., crews had cleared the damage off the interstate and reopened the closed lanes, but the traffic back up continued. 

    We are working with GSP to find out what caused the crash. 

    Breaking updates NOW on Channel 2 Action News and on WSBTV.com

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories