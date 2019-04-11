0 Treasurer accused of stealing $227K from girls softball league

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Only Channel 2 Action News was there when police arrested a man accused of stealing $227,000 from a girls’ softball league.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne broke the story Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

A Brookhaven police investigator said that the treasurer for the girls softball program took money that was supposed to benefit "Little Girls to Young Women."

Brookhaven police Detective Sgt. David Snively said the case focuses on the Murphey Candler Girls Softball Association, but the key number isn't on the scoreboard. Andrew Sirk is accused of embezzling as the association treasurer.

“$227,000 that he accessed and used,” Snively said.

“He admitted to what he did in this case and he’s accepted full responsibility for it,” said Sirk's attorney Jeff Brickman.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brickman suggests Sirk did the wrong thing at first but then did right and confessed.

"He was contacted by law enforcement last Thursday night. By the next morning, we had already made arrangements to sit down with the detective," Brickman said.

Snively said the police investigation began after other board members from the Murphey Candler Girls Softball Association came forward to say they believed Sirk had been stealing.

"He’s charged with one felony count of theft by conversion," Snively said.

Snively said Sirk used some of the money for two extended out-of-state family vacations, his own mortgage payments and to pay about $150,000 on his personal American Express card.

"We’ve banded together to take the steps that need to be taken," parent Matt Rosenkoff said.

Rosenkoff told Winne his daughters play in the program, which is for ages 5 to 18. He coaches and he's an attorney representing the association.

"I think the most important thing now is accepting responsibility and doing what you can as fast you can to make the victims whole," Brickman said.

Rosenkoff said umps and vendors will be paid and "balls and strikes will be called weather permitting."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.